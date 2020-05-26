MUNSTER, IN - Tonette Lynn Andrade, 57, of Munster, IN, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020. She is survived by her Husband, John, three daughters; Jessica, Samantha and Sabrina; her brothers; Bob-o, Rudy and Doug, and her beloved granddaughter Nevaeh.

Toni may be remembered by some for her love of Bingo, but what she really loved was spending time with her daughters and granddaughter. She was very giving and never hesitated to help someone in need. She collected angels and loved country music. She was very fond of Disney movies, Mary Poppins being her favorite. She devoted her life to making others happy and she will be greatly missed! Visitation with family will take place on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN, with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m.