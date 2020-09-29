 Skip to main content
HOBART, IN - Toni Leto, age 78, of Hobart, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020.

She is survived by son: Mark (Aimee) Leto; grandson: Ryan Leto; granddaughter: Sydney Leto; and brother: Eugene E. (Terry) Reed III. She is preceded in death by husband of 34 years: Salvatore "Sam" "Sal" Leto; and her parents: Eugene and Pearl Reed.

Toni was a member of St. Bridget Catholic Church in Hobart. She was a graduate of Tolleston High School, Class of 1960. Toni was employed at Tri-State Bus Company and Dr. Annette Williamson. She was also a member of Hobart Tri Kappa.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE (6360 Broadway, Merrillville) on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 2:00-7:00 P.M. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. DIRECTLY from St. Bridget Catholic Church (568 E. 2nd Street, Hobart) with Rev. Benjamin Ross officiating. At rest: Calumet Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hobart Tri Kappa or the Hobart Food Pantry.

Please remember, due to current state measures, masks MUST be worn while attending her visitation and services. Please practice safe social distancing and please bring a mask.

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.

