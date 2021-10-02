Toni Moore

Sep. 8, 1949 - Sep. 27, 2021

CHESTERTON, IN - Toni Moore, 72, passed away Monday, September 27, 2021 in Chesterton, IN, while surrounded by her children and grandchildren.

Toni was born on September 8, 1949 in Wood River, IL to John W. and Doris Jeanne (Musick) Moore. In 1968, Toni married Daniel Konarski, who was her husband for over 30 years. Together they had three children: Christina (David) Turner, Natalie (Mike) Babcock, Daniel Jr. (Melissa) Konarski and ten grandchildren: Nick and Alex Turner; Tyler, Drew, Mallory and Emmie Babcock; and Danny III (Jessie), Travis and Melanie Konarski.

After many years working as a bookkeeper, Toni pursued her dream to become a nurse and spent 25 years in that role where she had many friends, both patients and coworkers. After retiring in 2019, Toni enjoyed spending time with her family, playing games, watching movies and dancing whenever possible. Her sweet sense of humor and easy way will be greatly missed.

Her children invite all who knew her to attend a Celebration of Life open house from 12:00 - 6:00 on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at the Turners' home: 1863 Catkin Circle, Chesterton, IN 46304. There will be a short service by the Dune's Hospice Chaplain and NWI Nurse Honor Guard at 3:00 p.m.