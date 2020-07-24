Tony C. "Mack Son" Smith, Sr.

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Tony C. Smith, Sr. age 59 of East Chicago, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at St. Catherine Hospital.
Survivors two children, Tony C. Smith, Jr., and Sharonda Smith; two grandchildren; three brothers, Michael Smith, Ricky (Renee) Smith and Leroy (Ernestine) Smith; one sister, Sharon Smith Allen and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME, 4859 Alexander Ave., East Chicago. Rev. Patrick Gillis, officiating. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery, Griffith. Visitation wil be held Saturday, July 25, 2020 at HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service.
HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Smith family during their time of loss.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.