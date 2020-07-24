Tony C. "Mack Son" Smith, Sr.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Tony C. Smith, Sr. age 59 of East Chicago, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at St. Catherine Hospital.

Survivors two children, Tony C. Smith, Jr., and Sharonda Smith; two grandchildren; three brothers, Michael Smith, Ricky (Renee) Smith and Leroy (Ernestine) Smith; one sister, Sharon Smith Allen and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME, 4859 Alexander Ave., East Chicago. Rev. Patrick Gillis, officiating. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery, Griffith. Visitation wil be held Saturday, July 25, 2020 at HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Smith family during their time of loss.