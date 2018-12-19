PRATTVILLE, AL - Tony Ramon, 95, of Prattville, AL, formerly of Calumet City, IL and Lowell, IN, passed away December 17, 2018.
He is survived by his children, Ronald (Peggy), Karen (Michael) Mileusnic, Ricardo (Tanja), Maria (Rich) Todd, Mara (Greg) Carden, Pia (Ray) Green; daughter-in-law, Lois and former daughter-in- law, Ernestine; grandchildren, Tony, Juan, Jason, Michelle, Renee, Rachelle, Rohn, Rodd, Ryan, Melissa, Damian, Nicole, Ariana, Hannah, Shawn, Lisa, Eric, Michael, Aaron, Adam, Alyssa; numerous great, great great grandchildren; sister, Angie Arias. Preceded in death by his wife, Bernadette; son, Don E. Ramon; parents, Angel and Catalina Ramon; siblings, Herbert, Mary, Margaret; special friend, Sue Scalf. Tony was a member of St. Edward Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, American Legion Post #101 all in Lowell, and St. Joseph's Catholic Church and VFW in Prattville, AL. He was also a WWII Army Pacific veteran and retired from Inland Steel, where he was a member of the 25yr. Club.
Visitation, Friday, December 21, 2018 from 4:00-8:00 PM, SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell, IN. Funeral Mass, Saturday, 10:00 AM at St. Edward Catholic Church, 216 S. Nichols St., Lowell, IN. Burial will follow in St. Edward Cemetery with Fr. Rick Holy officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital. www.sheetsfuneral.com