GARY, IN - Tony Wayne, age 81, of Gary, passed away peacefully on March 2, 2020. He was retired from U.S. Steel and was also a retired bus driver and an avid sports fan. Tony also enjoyed golfing and bowling.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

He was preceded in death by his mother, Josephine Wayne; loving wife, June Wayne; grandson, Bradley. He is survived by his three sons: Joseph and Thomas Wayne, David (Monica) Wayne; one daughter, Michelle (Mark) Gregory; grandchildren: Heather (Adam) Moehl, Kylie (Garrett) Leewright, Kendall, Macy; three great grandchildren: Ryan, James and Jaxon; special friend and caregiver, Jerry Martin.

Visitation for Tony will be Wednesday, March 4, 2020, from 11:00 a.m., until the time of funeral service at 1:00 p.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street, Hobart. Interment at Calumet Park Cemetery. www.burnsfuneral.com.