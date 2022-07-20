 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tonya R. Joy-Soules

  • 0
Tonya R. Joy-Soules

April 23, 1960 - July 7, 2022

BEDFORD, TX - Tonya R. Joy-Soules passed away on July 7, 2022 in Bedford, TX at the age of 62.

She was survived by her mother, Marjorie Pettway; and father, William Joy; children: Alexis (James) Rouse and Logan Ivey; grandchildren: Baylee and Dax; sister, Becky (Allen) Bogue; nieces: Nichole Williams and Jennifer Williams; nephews: Zachary Bogue and Travis Bogue; fiance: George Waddell; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her grandparents: John and Florence Schaefer and William and Blanche Kunz.

Tonya graduated from Chesterton High School In 1978. She became a nurse in 1987 and then in 2011 also became a vet tech. She loved her family and dogs immensely. She was a wonderful and fun Nannie to her grandchildren. We are grateful she is no longer suffering from the years of illnesses she had to endure, but she will be greatly missed, loved and remembered always.

At this time no public services are planned.

In lieu of flowers, please donate in her name to a local humane society or animal rescue.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Historic heat wave disrupts travel in the UK

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts