April 23, 1960 - July 7, 2022

BEDFORD, TX - Tonya R. Joy-Soules passed away on July 7, 2022 in Bedford, TX at the age of 62.

She was survived by her mother, Marjorie Pettway; and father, William Joy; children: Alexis (James) Rouse and Logan Ivey; grandchildren: Baylee and Dax; sister, Becky (Allen) Bogue; nieces: Nichole Williams and Jennifer Williams; nephews: Zachary Bogue and Travis Bogue; fiance: George Waddell; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her grandparents: John and Florence Schaefer and William and Blanche Kunz.

Tonya graduated from Chesterton High School In 1978. She became a nurse in 1987 and then in 2011 also became a vet tech. She loved her family and dogs immensely. She was a wonderful and fun Nannie to her grandchildren. We are grateful she is no longer suffering from the years of illnesses she had to endure, but she will be greatly missed, loved and remembered always.

At this time no public services are planned.

In lieu of flowers, please donate in her name to a local humane society or animal rescue.