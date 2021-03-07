Oct. 15, 1958 - Feb. 27, 2021

LOWELL, IN - Tracey A. Neff (nee Laskowski) passed away peacefully on Saturday, February, 27, 2021.

She is survived by her husband of 42 years, George M. Neff and daughter, Sarah A. Neff of Las Vegas, NV.

Tracey was born on October 15, 1958 to the late Paul and Rosemary Laskowski and is preceded in death by her brother, Martin Laskowski. She was a 1976 graduate of Morton High School and went on to earn a degree in Information Technology from St. Joseph College.

Tracey worked as a Pharmacy Technician for USS Family Medical Center and Walgreens for many years. She enjoyed traveling with her husband to Las Vegas to spend time with their daughter Sarah. She also was an avid reader and loved spending time and caring for her menagerie of pets. Tracey was a loving wife, mother and friend and will truly be missed by all whose lives she touched.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday March 9, 2021 at 12:00 PM with a funeral service to follow at 3:30 PM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME (8178 Cline Avenue, Crown Point, IN) with Rev. Mark Pavlina officiating. Tracey will be laid to rest privately at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point, IN. Due to the current conditions of Covid-19, masks are required for attendance at the funeral home.