Tracy Ann Rogula

Sept. 3, 1970 - Dec. 4, 2020

VALPARAISO, IN - Tracy Ann Rogula, age 50, of Valparaiso, formerly of Hobart, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020. She was born September 3, 1970 in Gary, IN. Tracy was a member of Eastlake Baptist Church. She will be remembered as a loving daughter, sister, aunt and friend.

She is survived by her parents, John and Janice (nee King) Rogula; sisters: Kristi Hanson, twin sister, Kim (Michael) Wester; and "sister aunt", Lisa (Christopher) Beck; nieces and nephews: Alexandria and Anna Hanson, Aimee (Mason) Bowen, Abby Wester, Sam and Rachel Beck; uncles: Dennis and Herbert King; aunts: Bonnie (Charles) Smith and Jo Rogula; several cousins. Tracy was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Herbert and Virginia King and paternal grandparents, John and Edna Rogula; aunts and uncles: Ronald, Richard and Kenneth King, Helen (Buddy) Cagle, and Robert Rogula.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Tracy's memory to Valparaiso Care and Rehabilitation Center, 606 Wall St., Valparaiso, IN 46383.

Due to COVID-19, there will be no services at this time. Tracy will be laid to rest at Calumet Park Cemetery at a future date. REES FUNERAL HOME entrusted with cremation arrangements. www.reesfuneralhomes.com.