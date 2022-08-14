Tracy E. Grimmer (nee Frets)

HIGHLAND, IN - Tracy E. Grimmer, age 52, of Highland, IN, passed away peacefully to heaven surrounded by family on Thursday, August 11, 2022. She is survived by her beloved husband, John Grimmer; precious daughter, Megan (Sam Grimler) Olszanski; stepchildren she loved as her own: Nicholas (Kristina), Nate (Kaitlyn), and Noah; mother, Dianna Frets; siblings: Kathy (Jay Govert), Dave (Renee), Randy (Tammy), and Sandy (Tom Benedict); and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her father, William Frets; and sister, Debra Frets.

A beautiful person inside and out, to know her was an honor. Tracy had a million-dollar smile and an infectious laugh. Stronger than she ever believed herself to be, she showered her friends and family with unwavering devotion, love, and support. Her happiness could always be found in family vacations, road trips with friends, anytime with her Bunco girls, fishing with John, and a good game of cards. You'd better know what you were doing if you sat at the table with her. Tracy will be dearly missed by her family.