 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tracy Jean Fugate

  • 0

Jan. 24, 1973 - Jan. 27, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Tracy Jean Fugate, age 49, passed away peacefully in her sleep on January 27, 2022 at her home in Indianapolis, IN. She was born on January 24, 1973 in Wichita, KS.

Tracy graduated from Portage High School and Indiana University Northwest with a bachelor's degree in actuarial science. She was employed as a senior large group underwriter at Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield.

Tracy is survived by her father Larry Fugate (Merry); mother Janell Heldt (Michael); brothers: Brian Fugate (Crystal), Craig Heldt (Jill), Chris Heldt (Stefanie), and Josh Djurich (Brittney); and her grandmother Agnes Jean Fugate.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

UN talks Russia Ukraine tension, takes no action

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts