Jan. 24, 1973 - Jan. 27, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Tracy Jean Fugate, age 49, passed away peacefully in her sleep on January 27, 2022 at her home in Indianapolis, IN. She was born on January 24, 1973 in Wichita, KS.

Tracy graduated from Portage High School and Indiana University Northwest with a bachelor's degree in actuarial science. She was employed as a senior large group underwriter at Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield.

Tracy is survived by her father Larry Fugate (Merry); mother Janell Heldt (Michael); brothers: Brian Fugate (Crystal), Craig Heldt (Jill), Chris Heldt (Stefanie), and Josh Djurich (Brittney); and her grandmother Agnes Jean Fugate.