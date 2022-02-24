GRIFFITH, IN - Tracy L. Falk (nee Koonce), 60, of Griffith, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 20, 2022, at the Community Hospital, Munster. She was the beloved wife of the late Tim Falk; loving daughter: of the late Donald and Joan Marie Koonce; dearest sister, of the late Donald L. Koonce; cherished companion of Gerald L. Cox; dear niece: of Jeanne (Eugene) Orzechowicz, Warren (late Marilyn) Koonce and Cheryl (late Everett) Koonce; many cousins.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 11:30 am at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting with Pastor Paul Vale of the New Life Christian Church, Whiting, officiating. Interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crown Point. Visitation at the funeral home on Saturday morning from 9:30 am to time of services. (Due to the current health situation face masks must be worn and social distancing is expected.) Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com.

Tracy Falk was born on October 7, 1961 and was a lifelong resident of the Calumet Region. She was a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School, Class of 1979. She worked in the downtown Chicago offices of Pullman Standard and General Electric for decades where she held many positions including Customer Service. She loved to watch cooking shows and was very knowledgeable about world politics. She held her hero, Bernie Sanders, in high regard. Devoted to her family, Tracy will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. (219) 659-4400.