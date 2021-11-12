Tracy Lindsay Nash

EAST CHICAGO, IN — Tracy Lindsay Nash, age 60, of East Chicago, IN passed away Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at St. Catherine Hospital.

Survivors: husband, Steve; two sons: Steven (Star) Nash and Mitchell Nash; bonus daughter, Tonya (David) Pennywell; granddaughter, Ivy Rose Nash; two sisters: Ellen (Jimmy) Williams and Annette Thompson; one brother, Effrem Varner, and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Greater First Baptist Church, 4862 Olcott, East Chicago; Bishop Tavis Grant, Pastor, Apostle Paul A. Southerland, officiating. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery, Griffith.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Nash family during their time of loss.