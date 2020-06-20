× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Travis Fred William Litke

VALPARAISO, IN — Travis Fred William Litke, also known as TF William, 44, of Valparaiso, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020. He was born December 27, 1975, in Valparaiso, the son of Fred and Jan (Yeager) Litke.

A passionate artist and fierce defender of the sciences, Travis was a beloved father, son and friend.

Surviving are his children, Michael Litke Adams, of Valparaiso, Sebastian Litke and Mason Litke, both of Bloomington; his parents, Fred and Jan Litke, of Valparaiso; sister, Nocha (Larry) Flick, of Indianapolis; brother, Adam Minchuk, of Fort Wayne; and former wife and friend, Melanie Litke. Also survived by grandmother, Bonnie Gerzon; nieces and nephews, Eva (Conner) Claflin, Ivan (Anna) Flick, Ava, Alana and Henry Ortiz. Travis was preceded in death by his grandfather, Peter J. Rochford.

Travis had a renowned career as a tattoo artist and was the proprietor and lead artist of Sacred Chao Tattoos.

Travis was embarking on a new journey pursuing a Bachelor's Degree in Biology at Indiana University. Travis enjoyed making people laugh whether they were in the tattoo chair or in the audience at open mic. He also enjoyed camping, hiking, skateboarding, his pets, and hand crafting wooden smoking pipes.

A Memorial Visitation will be held 4:00-6:00 PM, Monday, June 22, 2020, with services at 6:00 PM at BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME, 102 Monroe St. Valparaiso. www.bartholomewnewhard.com