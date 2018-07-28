VALPARAISO, IN - Trent I. Myers, 82 of Valparaiso, passed away Wednesday, July 25, 2018. He was born October 2, 1935 in Inglewood, CA. Trent was a Veteran of the US Army and a graduate of Purdue University. He retired from US Steel, where he worked as a pipefitter and an expeditor. Trent was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Valparaiso and the United Steelworkers Union Local 1066.
On August 18, 1979 in Valparaiso Trent married Katherine (Carnell) Hopkins who survives along with their children, Janet (Everett) Mansfield, Joann (Joseph) Alvarado, Kathy Lute, and John (Charlene) Hopkins; 9 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; siblings, Mary Moore, Betty (Roger) Eggleston, Jean (James) Elston, Cindy (Gary) Whitcomb, John (Jane) Myers, William Myers, and Richard (Barbara) Myers; brothers and sister-in-law, Lawrence Stutzman, Rodger Thompson, and Debra Myers; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Alta Myers; siblings, Sally Stutzman, Barbara Thompson, and Charles Myers; sister-in-law, Nancy Myers; niece, Stacey Myers; and nephew, Arthur Myers.
Visitation will be Sunday, July 29, 2018 from 1:00-4:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso. Private Family Services will take place with burial at Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorials to VNA Hospice of NWI or the First Presbyterian Church of Valparaiso.