Treva K. Freeman

MERRILLVILLE, IN — Treva K. Freeman, age 80, passed peacefully on July 5, 2021. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Donald P. Freeman; beloved children: Donald (Tina) Freeman, Patty (Bill) Dillin and Sharlene (John) Campbell; cherished grandchildren: Donald, Shaun, Eric, Kayla, Jayson and Angela; dear great grandchildren: Jayden, Michelle, Arianna and Silvio; sister, Carol (David) Hein. Preceded in death by her parents: Conn and Lois Fultz and sister, Ruth Carroll.

Treva was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed crafts and spending time with her husband and family. She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Funeral service will take place on Thursday, July 8, 2021, 12:00 P.M. at Rendina Funeral Home (5100 Cleveland St., Gary, IN) with visitation from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. Pastor Bob Parnell officiating. Interment Calumet Park Funeral Chapel. For information call 219-980-1141.