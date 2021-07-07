 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Treva K. Freeman

Treva K. Freeman

Treva K. Freeman

MERRILLVILLE, IN — Treva K. Freeman, age 80, passed peacefully on July 5, 2021. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Donald P. Freeman; beloved children: Donald (Tina) Freeman, Patty (Bill) Dillin and Sharlene (John) Campbell; cherished grandchildren: Donald, Shaun, Eric, Kayla, Jayson and Angela; dear great grandchildren: Jayden, Michelle, Arianna and Silvio; sister, Carol (David) Hein. Preceded in death by her parents: Conn and Lois Fultz and sister, Ruth Carroll.

Treva was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed crafts and spending time with her husband and family. She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Funeral service will take place on Thursday, July 8, 2021, 12:00 P.M. at Rendina Funeral Home (5100 Cleveland St., Gary, IN) with visitation from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. Pastor Bob Parnell officiating. Interment Calumet Park Funeral Chapel. For information call 219-980-1141.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Hannah-Jones chooses Howard after UNC tenure fight

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts