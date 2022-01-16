Tricia Ann Dodson (nee Skowronski)

Oct. 25, 1970-Jan. 8, 2022
CROWN POINT, IN - Tricia A Dodson, 51, of Crown Point, passed away Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 surrounded by her mother, sister and several loving family members. She was born Oct. 25, 1970 in Hammond, IN to late Carl and Nancy (Gillespie) Skowronski. Tricia was raised in Munster, IN and eventually moved to Dyer. She was raised in the Catholic faith.
She attended St. Joseph's in Dyer, Andrean High School and Marian College in Indianapolis. She received a Master's Degree in Education at Purdue University. Tricia spent the last 10 years in Crown Point, where she could be closer to her parents; her sister and the loves of her life: Anna, Bella, Jack and Will.
Tricia had another love. She was a dedicated teacher for over 30 years. She had a passion for "her children", as she called them. Tricia spent the last 29 years of teaching for the Griffith Public School Corporation.
She is survived by her mother Nancy Skowronski; her sisters: Kimberly Biesen (Don), Donna (Mark) Copeland; nieces: Anna Biesen, Isabella Biesen, Amy (Andrew) Chandler, Alexandria (Jon) Copeland; nephews: Jack Biesen, Will Biesen; aunts and several cousins.
Tricia loved traveling with family and friends. She loved beaches and sunsets, but her favorite place was "The Magic Kingdom" in Walt Disney World. She had a whimsical side to her when she dressed up as Barney, Elmo, and the Peanut characters. Fitting as it would, be right outside her hospital room at St. Anthony's (where she was being "held hostage"-her words on Facebook) were the Peanut Characters painted on the wall.
There are just not enough words to describe Tricia. She was truly a miracle. The definition of a miracle is "what causes wonder and astonishment, being extraordinary in itself and amazing by normal standards", and that she was.
Visitation will be held Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME located at 8580 Wicker Ave. in St. John, IN. A funeral service will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given directly to Griffith Public Schools (in Ms. Dodson's name). Due to Covid, the family is requesting masks to be worn.