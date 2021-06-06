LAS VEGAS, NV - Trista Linn Parker Durbin age 60 of Las Vegas, NV passed away June 1, 2021. She was born in Hammond IN on September 14, 1960 to Kenneth and El Lee Parker. She attended Hammond High School an Illinois Medical Training Center in Chicago IL. She was employed at the Las Vegas Pain Clinic for the past 15 years. She is a member of Mountain Top Faith Ministries in Las Vegas.

She is survived by her loving husband, Larry Durbin, also by her mother, El Lee Heaton and Richard Heaton of Arizona; two brothers: John an Joanne Petro, also Kris Parker; three beautiful nieces in Louisiana; uncle, Jerry and Venus Vanbuskirk; stepson, Robert and Tina Vojel; three grandchildren and six great grandchildren in Tennessee. She will be greatly missed by her cat, Gracie. Preceded in death by father, Kenneth R. Parker, grandparents: Doiser and Doris Parker, Maxine and Charles Vanbuskirk and Clayrton Hero.