Tristan E. Isolampi
Dec. 30, 1985 - Sep. 14, 2022
CROWN POINT, IN - Tristan E. Isolampi, age 36 of Crown Point, Indiana passed away Wednesday, September 14, 2022.
He was born on December 30, 1985 in Merrillville, IN. Tristan grew up in Hobart and was a member of Augustana Lutheran Church, where he was baptized and confirmed. When he was three years old his mother taught him how to play chess. He graduated from Hobart High School, Class of 2004, where he is in the Hall of Scholars, and went on to Purdue University where he graduated in 2008 with a degree in Materials Science Engineering. Tristan was employed at Cleveland Cliffs where he had worked as a Purchasing Agent. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, target shooting, cooking, and playing video games. One of the many things Tristan will be remembered for is his kindness to others.
He is survived by his mother, Paula Isolampi (nee Newcom); one brother, Cameron Isolampi; grandmother, Shirley Isolampi; and many aunts, uncles, great-aunts and great-uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Mark E. Isolampi; and grandparents: Gene Isolampi, and Williard and Imo-Jean Newcom. Memorial contributions in Tristian's memory may be made to the Hobart Historical Society, 706 E. 4th Street, Hobart, IN, 46342
Cremation will take place with REES FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE, Hobart. A memorial service will be Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Augustana Lutheran Church, 207 North Kelly St., Hobart, with Rev. Scott Mauch officiating. Memorial visitation will be just prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Augustana Lutheran Church. Private burial of cremains will be at a later date at McCool Cemetery in Portage. REES FUNERAL HOME, Hobart Chapel completed arrangements. (219) 942-2109 or online at www.Reesfuneralhomes.com