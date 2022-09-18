Tristan E. Isolampi

He was born on December 30, 1985 in Merrillville, IN. Tristan grew up in Hobart and was a member of Augustana Lutheran Church, where he was baptized and confirmed. When he was three years old his mother taught him how to play chess. He graduated from Hobart High School, Class of 2004, where he is in the Hall of Scholars, and went on to Purdue University where he graduated in 2008 with a degree in Materials Science Engineering. Tristan was employed at Cleveland Cliffs where he had worked as a Purchasing Agent. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, target shooting, cooking, and playing video games. One of the many things Tristan will be remembered for is his kindness to others.