Troy Eugene Edwards
Mar. 28, 1963 — Jan. 30, 2021
CROWN POINT, IN — Troy Eugene Edwards, 57, of Crown Point, passed away from this life in to the next on Saturday, January 30, 2021. Troy was born March 28, 1963, in Gary, IN.
After high school graduation, Troy went to serve his country honorably in the U.S. Air Force. He was able to enjoy his love of traveling in the military by being stationed in unique places such as Okinawa, Japan.
Everything about aerodynamics fascinated Troy. His talents grew and he found himself at Vincennes College after his time in the military to complete a degree to become a mechanic servicing jet engines and cultivating a career with companies such as ATA out of Indianapolis and then with BP out of Whiting, IN.
Outside of work, Troy enjoyed enhancing his home and helping others with their home improvement projects, riding motorcycles and taking in an Indianapolis Colts game. He took a comedic approach to life, and his family will miss his sarcastic undertones and his ability to never let anyone down.
He leaves behind his daughter, Mandi (Andrew) Dowgialo; stepdaughter, Jennifer (Jerry) Strohl; three grandchildren, Mackenzie Edwards, Haisley Dowgialo and Zach Licher; mother, Nilah Hoffman; two sisters: Nancy Edwards and Sheila (Mike) Hughes; brother, Scott (Kim) Edwards; niece, Michelle (Adam) Veld; two nephews: Mikey Hughes and Zachary Edwards; two great-nieces, Korinne Cilek and Palmer Veld; and one great-nephew, Sawyer Veld.
Troy was preceded in death by his son, Troy Justin Edwards; nephew, Matthew Edwards; and maternal grandparents, Leroy and Nellie Hoffman.
A public visitation for Troy will be held Sunday, February 7, 2021, from 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME. A funeral service will occur Monday, February 8, 2021, at 10:00 AM with Pastor Randy Harrison officiating. Burial to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Funeral services will be livestreamed Monday, February 8, 2021, from our Facebook page and can be joined from www.chapellawnfunerals.com under Troy's special page.
To safeguard our community and one another, please practice wearing a facial covering or mask while in attendance at the funeral home and cemetery services.
Memorial donations in Troy's name may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association, 8679 Connecticut St., Suite D, Merrillville, IN 46410.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ChapelLawnFunerals.com for the Edwards family.