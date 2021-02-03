Troy Eugene Edwards

Mar. 28, 1963 — Jan. 30, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN — Troy Eugene Edwards, 57, of Crown Point, passed away from this life in to the next on Saturday, January 30, 2021. Troy was born March 28, 1963, in Gary, IN.

After high school graduation, Troy went to serve his country honorably in the U.S. Air Force. He was able to enjoy his love of traveling in the military by being stationed in unique places such as Okinawa, Japan.

Everything about aerodynamics fascinated Troy. His talents grew and he found himself at Vincennes College after his time in the military to complete a degree to become a mechanic servicing jet engines and cultivating a career with companies such as ATA out of Indianapolis and then with BP out of Whiting, IN.

Outside of work, Troy enjoyed enhancing his home and helping others with their home improvement projects, riding motorcycles and taking in an Indianapolis Colts game. He took a comedic approach to life, and his family will miss his sarcastic undertones and his ability to never let anyone down.