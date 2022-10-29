LOWELL, IN - Trudi Sharkey, 66, of Lowell, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022. She is survived by her siblings: Vicki (Dan) Choate of GA, Patti (Stan) Ford of WI and Shari (Mike) Schnabel of Lowell; nieces and nephews: Heather (Justin) Smith, Jeremy Ford and Brandon (Holly) Ford; great-nieces and nephews: Zander and Aurora Smith, Isaiah, Caleb, Owen and Sam Ford and Damian and Emma Ford.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Patrick and Betty Sharkey.

Trudi was a Baker with Jewel in Crown Point, for many years. She loved her family, playing with the nieces and nephews, music, animals and especially her Sadie girl. Her infectious smile and joyful laugh will always be remembered.

Visitation, Sunday October 30, from 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM, with Funeral Services Monday, 12:00 PM, all at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, in Lowell. Burial will follow in Lowell Memorial Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given to American Lung Association or the Alzheimer's Association.