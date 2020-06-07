Truman Lynn "Mac" McCasland, Dr. PH

He leaves behind his wife of 43 years, Kathleen McCasland and five sons. Jeff (Sharon) and Dave (Rebecca) live in the DC area, Tom (Susie) in Houston and Truman Clark (J Lauren) and Michael (Maayan) in Brooklyn, NY. Grandchildren include Christopher (Tiffany), Ashley (David), Jacob, Annabel, Susannah, Ethan, and great grandchild Brooks. His sister Cheryl (Jimmy) Hinds and niece, Becky Hinds, are from Tulsa, OK. Mac is predeceased by his parents and brothers Terry and Charles.After his graduation from Portage High School in 1954 Mac served in the Navy until 1958 as a Navy Hospital Corpsman at Great Lakes Naval Hospital and then with the Sixth Marines at Camp Lejeune, NC. Upon discharge he returned to Gary and worked in the operating room at Methodist Hospital as an OR Tech while taking evening classes at Indiana University Extension. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Health in 1964 from IU and a Master's Degree in Public Health from UNC Chapel Hill. He then accepted a commission in the US Public Health Service and was immediately appointed Chief of Environmental Health and Biomedical Engineering for the PHS Hospital System in Washington, DC.