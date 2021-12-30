Tula Lunsford

A small funeral service, consisting of family and select friends, followed at the St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church on December 23, 2021. Tula was the second daughter of four children born to John and Helen Fetsis on November 7, 1936. Her siblings: Demetrios and Peter Fetsis precede her in death, only Chris (the oldest) remains among the living. Tula graduated Whiting High School in 1954, and a long and brilliant college career followed. Tula earned her RN from the St Margret School of Nursing in 1957. Her Bachelor of Science in nursing followed in 1962, and later in her academic career she earned a Master's Degree in Health Education (MSED) both from Indiana University. During her studies at Indiana University, she met and fell in love with William Lunsford, and the pair were married in 1964. In 1974, Tula and William moved into the Harrison Heights condominium building. Harrison Heights became home for this loving and active couple. Together, and at various points singularly both Tula and William were active in the condominium community and served in leadership positions. Tula was also a retiree of the School City of Hammond where she worked as a school nurse. Tula's finest and most enjoyable moments came in the company of family. Her nephew John and nieces Elizabeth Chadwell and Nicole Fetsis all enjoyed countless dinners and pool gatherings at Harrison Heights. Later in life, Tula enjoyed watching her nephew John and her great nephew Ari "Tiger" Fetsis enjoy those same routines and rituals. Tula is preceded in death by her husband William Lunsford (2017); brother-in-law Walter Metz (2012); brother Peter (2009); great nephew Vincent Fetsis (2005); brother Demetrios Fetsis, and her parents: John and Helen Fetsis. She is survived by her sister Chris Metz; sister-in-law Mary Fetsis; nieces: Elizabeth Chadwell, Nicole Fetsis, and her nephew John Fetsis. Tula's memory and love will also be fondly remembered by her great niece Marley Chadwell, great nephews Peter Chadwell, and Ari "Tiger" Fetsis. www.burnskish.com