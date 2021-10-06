ZIONSVILLE, IN — Tula (Mary Kottaridis) Tasicas, age 88, of Zionsville, Indiana, formerly of Valparaiso, passed away on October 3, 2021. She was born on October 28, 1932, in Gary, Indiana, to parents James and Eugenia (Philioyannis) Kottaridis. Tula graduated from Emerson High School in 1950. She worked at U.S. Steel and Tepe's. Tula was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. She was a survivor of pancreatic cancer and breast cancer. She was a fierce warrior and is an inspiration to all who knew and loved her. Tula was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years George; her parents; brothers: Dino Kottaridis and Peter (late Virginia) Kottaridis. She is survived by daughters: Andrea (Paul) Hlodnicki and Jean (Michael) Lisch; sons: Tom (Steven) Tasicas–Young and Gus (Deanna) Tasicas; grandchildren: Christina (Trevor Lim), Michael and Demi Tasicas, Megan and Nicole Lisch, Asher Hlodnicki; sister Ruby (late Leonard) Niepokoj; sister-in-law Lynette Kottaridis; and many loving nieces and nephews.