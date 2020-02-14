KOUTS, IN - Turila "Trilly" Walsh, 68, passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at her home in Kouts. She was born May 21, 1951, in Hammond to Edward and Theresa (Adams) Cole and graduated from Hammond Tech High School. Music captured Trilly's heart at an early age, and by age 6 she began performing with her brother and sister at regional events. Through her teens, Trilly kept singing and playing banjo, guitar and mandolin. Her career thrived as a lead musician with "Trilly and the Capers" and "The Trilly Cole Band" with lengthy stints in Nashville, Las Vegas and throughout Iowa. Her effervescent personality and talent endeared her to her fans. After retiring from full time entertaining she returned to her beloved Kouts, working several years at Wal-Mart as well as playing her banjo at several nursing homes throughout the Calumet Region.
Trilly is survived by her brother, Edward "Skip" Cole of Crown Point; aunt, Helen Kildsig; and cousins: Barbara and Herb Cain, Pat and Doug Beebe, Kurt and Nikki Adams, Katherine "Kitty" Pullins, and Harold "Bud" and Beverly Lauderback. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Walsh, her parents and sister, Judy Cole.
A celebration of life will be held Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Mulberry Tree Ministries, 207 S. Main St., Kouts from 4:00-5:00 p.m. with memorial service beginning at 5:00 p.m., Pastor Kevin Birky officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Mulberry Tree Ministries.