Ty David William Balon

Oct. 25, 1995 — March 22, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN — Ty David William Balon, 25, of Valparaiso, passed away suddenly on Monday, March 22, 2021, due to a seizure. He was born October 25, 1995, in Valparaiso to Jeffrey and Crystal (Pritchard) Balon.

Ty graduated from Morgan Township High School in 2014, where he played on the golf team. He received his associate degree in graphic design from Ivy Tech, and earned a spot on the dean's list while doing so.

Ty was currently working as a host at Tomato Bar in Valparaiso, while also using his talents to be an EDM artist and composer and clothing designer. Using the name DJ Talon, Ty created and produced EDM music, which was a true passion for him, amassing more than 10,000 followers on Instagram. He also excelled in photography and graphic design.