Ty David William Balon
Oct. 25, 1995 — March 22, 2021
VALPARAISO, IN — Ty David William Balon, 25, of Valparaiso, passed away suddenly on Monday, March 22, 2021, due to a seizure. He was born October 25, 1995, in Valparaiso to Jeffrey and Crystal (Pritchard) Balon.
Ty graduated from Morgan Township High School in 2014, where he played on the golf team. He received his associate degree in graphic design from Ivy Tech, and earned a spot on the dean's list while doing so.
Ty was currently working as a host at Tomato Bar in Valparaiso, while also using his talents to be an EDM artist and composer and clothing designer. Using the name DJ Talon, Ty created and produced EDM music, which was a true passion for him, amassing more than 10,000 followers on Instagram. He also excelled in photography and graphic design.
Ty was a soft-spoken man, with a gentle soul and a contagious, enthusiastic laugh. His positivity radiated beyond himself and uplifted those around him. Ty's compassionate heart shone in his acceptance of others. Above all, Ty loved his family unconditionally and deeply. He was so appreciative for the people he loved, and gave generously when he could. After being diagnosed with epilepsy at age 12, he remained spiritual, positive and never asked, "Why me?" Ty will be missed every day, but his memory will live on in the lives he touched while he was here.
Ty is survived by his parents, Jeffrey (Katherine) Balon, of Valparaiso; Crystal (Matt) Soliday, of Chesterton; grandparents; Charle Balon, David Balon, Joan Zaradich and Joan Zugel; siblings: Nicolette, Ella, Harrison and Luke; best friends, Logan Garnes and Evan Dye; his beloved pug, Tiki; and a host of loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Joseph Zaradich and Theodore Zugel.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 25, 2021, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Road, Valparaiso. The funeral service will begin on Friday at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home, with additional visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the start of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Ty's name to the Epilepsy Foundation.