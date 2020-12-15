Longtime Columbus area resident Tydvil Thomas passed away December 8, 2020, at the Forum at Knightsbridge. A graduate of the Ohio State University, she taught in the Columbus public schools before a long career with Scott, Foresman Publishers as an Education Consultant traveling across Ohio, the US and overseas, instructing teachers on use of the firm's textbooks and curricula.

Tyd was an active volunteer throughout her life. In the last 20 years, she was devoted to the ProMusica Concert organization, focusing her considerable energy on its annual Culinary Cappers fundraiser. She volunteered weekly at the Dublin Food Pantry and taught in the Columbus adult literacy program. A dedicated reader, Tyd was a great supporter of the Columbus Metropolitan Public Library and its reading programs, and was a member of book clubs throughout her life.

She was a devoted daughter to her parents: (deceased) Reverend Percy Thomas and Blodwyn Thomas; and a loving sibling to her brother, John "Jack" Thomas; and sister, Betsy Thomas Shauer (both deceased), all of Valparaiso, Indiana. She was an involved, dedicated aunt to her nieces and nephews and their families. Thomas W. Holzinger and many dear friends survive her.