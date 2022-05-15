Aug. 31, 1947 - April 27, 2022

GARY - It is with heavy hearts that we announce Tyler Doyle Carter transitioned to his eternal life peacefully on April 27, 2022 at the age of 74, with his two daughters at his side; Tyler was born on August 31, 1947 in Gary and was the cherished son of the late Tyler James Carter and Eva Mae (Horton) Pack; Tyler was the loving father of Tanikka and Tyonne Carter; dear brother of: Myra Akins (the late Marvin), Leslie Clarett (Rubin) and the late Gregory and Terry Carter; He was also survived by several adoring nieces; and nephews; as well as other relatives; and friends.

As a young man he enjoyed various sports including boxing which is why he was nicknamed "Pug" (short for pugil, meaning boxer) by his uncle Robert. Throughout his life, he remained an avid chess player and traveler. He worked several years as an insurance broker for various companies and later retired from Roadway Corporation.

Visitation will be held Friday, May 27, 2022 from 11:00 A.M. – 12:00 noon at Trinity United Church of Christ Gary, 1276 W. 20th Avenue, Gary, IN 46407.

A Celebration of Life Service will begin at noon with interment at Evergreen Memorial Park immediately following.

In lieu of flowers, tribute donations can be made to Alzheimer's and Dementia research at act.alz.org/site/Donation