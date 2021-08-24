HIGHLAND, IN - With great sadness, we mourn the unexpected death of Tyler Jordan Scheidt, who died as a result of a traffic accident on August 18, 2021.
Tyler, who was born on June 9, 2000, was lovingly called the Schmoo by his parents, Damon and Donna (Bossung) Scheidt of Highland, IN. His big eyes, goofy grin, and gentle spirit made him a doppelganger for the 1950's cartoon character. In his younger brother, Camden, Tyler found a best friend, a roommate, and a teammate for life.
In addition to his parents and brother, Tyler was loved and will be missed dearly by his adoring grandparents, Gene and Judy Scheidt and Ed Bossung, his loving aunt and uncles, his fun cousins, and his many wonderful friends. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Kay Bossung, from whom he got those big, beautiful, baby blue eyes.
Visitation will be Wednesday, August 25, 2021, from 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm, at the Highland High School, Lon P. Monbeck Auditorium, 9135 Erie St., Highland, IN 46322. Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, August 26, 2021, 10:30 am, DIRECTLY at Our Lady of Grace Church, 3025 Highway Ave. Highland, IN 46322. Burial will follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens.
Tyler attended Merkley Elementary, Highland Middle School, and he was a 2019 graduate of Highland High School. While in high school, Ty played basketball and tennis and was a high jumper on the track team. He was also a member of the National Honor Society and the German National Honor Society. Tyler attended Wabash College, where he was set to begin his junior year as a history major and German minor. He was also a member of the Delta Tau Delta fraternity and loved his brothers in the house.
In his final selfless act of kindness, Tyler donated his eyes (the cornea) to The Gift of Hope Organ and Tissue Donor Network. We find comfort in knowing that there is someone out there who now gets to see the world as Tyler saw it, and it's a pretty good view through those beautiful blue eyes.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Jude Children's Hospital.