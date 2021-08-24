HIGHLAND, IN - With great sadness, we mourn the unexpected death of Tyler Jordan Scheidt, who died as a result of a traffic accident on August 18, 2021.

Tyler, who was born on June 9, 2000, was lovingly called the Schmoo by his parents, Damon and Donna (Bossung) Scheidt of Highland, IN. His big eyes, goofy grin, and gentle spirit made him a doppelganger for the 1950's cartoon character. In his younger brother, Camden, Tyler found a best friend, a roommate, and a teammate for life.

In addition to his parents and brother, Tyler was loved and will be missed dearly by his adoring grandparents, Gene and Judy Scheidt and Ed Bossung, his loving aunt and uncles, his fun cousins, and his many wonderful friends. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Kay Bossung, from whom he got those big, beautiful, baby blue eyes.

Visitation will be Wednesday, August 25, 2021, from 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm, at the Highland High School, Lon P. Monbeck Auditorium, 9135 Erie St., Highland, IN 46322. Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, August 26, 2021, 10:30 am, DIRECTLY at Our Lady of Grace Church, 3025 Highway Ave. Highland, IN 46322. Burial will follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens.