VALPARAISO, IN - Urena Phillips age 95 of Valparaiso, formerly of Dyer, passed away March 7, 2020. She is survived by daughter-in-law Tina Phillips, eight grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, two sisters Shirley Houston of Arkansas, Betty Schwab, of Munster, IN, many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Fred, two sons Roger and Donald, one brother, two sisters.