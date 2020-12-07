Ursula M. Andrews

March 5, 1947 - Dec. 4, 2020

CROWN POINT, IN - Ursula M. Andrews, age 73 of Crown Point, went home to our Lord on December 4, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born on March 5, 1947 to Wasile and Irmgard Berea in Germany. She immigrated to the United States as a young girl, and later received her citizenship certificate. She worked at St. Catherine's Hospital when she met her husband, John and they married on January 21, 1967.

She raised two children while attending school for her teaching certificate. She taught Art at Lowell High School before going back to college to further her education. She worked her way to Principal of Lowell High School until she retired.

Ursula was fun-loving with a vivacious personality and lust for life. She was an avid traveler, and she loved adventure and visited countries around the globe. She was an accomplished artist and displayed and sold many of her pieces at art shows. A social butterfly, she loved entertaining with family and friends usually over a glass of wine. An active member in her book club, she enjoyed good conversation. Her love for coffee was endless as well as her generosity.