ALMA, IL - Valarie I. Allegret (nee Moore), 87 of Alma, IL, formerly of Hammond, IN, passed away on June 23, 2018 surrounded by family. She was born March 13, 1931 in Latham, IL to Clarence and Josie Moore. She married James Allegret on March 20, 1948 in Crown Point, IN.
Valarie is survived by her children, James (Lynn) Allegret of Syracuse, IN, Joni (Wayne Johnson) of East Chicago, IN; grandchildren, James Allegret, Stephanie Piessens and Erin Hopkins; great grandchildren; sisters, Vivian Williams, Jean Caraker and Velma Hassell; brother, Burl Moore and her beloved dog, Precious. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, her parents and several brothers and sisters.
Along with husband James, Valarie owned and operated Jim's Drive-In in Hammond, IN. She loved gardening, cooking, animals, feeding hummingbirds, and nature watching. She was a volunteer Pink Lady at the hospital in Salem, IL, and an avid bowler.
A memorial service will be conducted on Saturday, August 18, 2018 at 12:00 noon at the Carmelite Shrine Chapel, 1628 Ridge Road, Munster, IN, with a luncheon to follow at Andorra Banquets in Schererville.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her memory to Rescue Ranch at rescueranch.com.