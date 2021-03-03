Valentino E. Martinez, Jr

Val graduated from Highland High School in 1970 and served his country in the U.S. Army from 1972-1974. He graduated from Indiana University in 1977 after which he attended Princeton University in 1978 on a full scholarship. He joined the State Department in 1980 while teaching at Princeton. Val served in the Foreign Service for 20 years and received numerous awards, including the State Department Superior Honor Award. He served in Central America, Belfast, Northern Ireland, the White House, Mexico City and Bosnia. After he left the Foreign Service, he returned to Highland, IN, to take on the task of educating the next generation. He taught at Richard J. Daley College for a short time until a position at Purdue University Northwest became available. His 13 years at Purdue were rewarded with the successes of his students and a scholarship named in his honor. In 2014, he and Nancy moved to Arizona and Val again chose to impart his expansive knowledge of history, government and law to the students at Grand Canyon University where he worked for seven years. Val's passion for the subjects he taught was only surpassed by the many accolades from his students and colleagues throughout the years.