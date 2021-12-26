CEDAR LAKE, IN - Valerie Joyce Lewis, age 78 of Cedar Lake passed away December 16, 2021. She is preceded in death by her sons: Ronald Lewis, Bryan Lewis and grandson Carl Oaks.

Valerie is survived by her husband George Lewis; her children: Rhonda Wendt, Chris (Tammy) Lewis, Darrell (Susie) Lewid; grandchildren: Stephanie (Bruce) Kimbrell, Jennifer (Jeremy) McMullin, Justin (Megan) McMullin, Ronald McMullin, Payton (Shayne) Lewis, Westley (Sarah) Lewis, Tanner (Clarissa) Lewis, Morgan Hegyi and great-grandchildren: Preston, Tristan, Kayden, Evelyn, Finley, Blakely, Ada.

Valerie was loved by all who had the honor to have known her. She had the biggest heart, and it showed at every family gathering. We will truly miss her love, advice, wisdom, cooking, selflessness, and warm hugs.

Private Services will be held by family at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL & CREMATORY-Cedar Lake, IN. For more information 219-374-9300 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.