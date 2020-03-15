HIGHLAND, IN - Valerie Lynn Ostapchuk, age 55, of Highland, was called home by her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, March 2, 2020, surrounded by her family and friends.

Valerie is survived by her loving husband of 34 years, Joseph Ostapchuk; son, Aaron; daughter, Jordan; mother, Charlotte Jankowski; brother, Louis Gorcos; half-brother, James Gorcos; and close friends, Lori Ruffalo, Brenda Booyer, Eileen and Bruce Brumm. Preceded in death by her father, Steven Gorcos and grandparents, Anthony and Viola Kincius.

Valerie was a graduate of Lake Central High School class of 1982. She served as a Regional Vice President for Primerica Financial Services, where she always went above and beyond to service the needs of her clients. Valerie was a loving wife, mother and friend, who will be dearly missed.

A Celebration of her Life will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Faith Church in Dyer, 100 W 81st Ave., Dyer, IN, 46311 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. Saturday, visitation from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., church service from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon.

In lieu of sending flowers please consider donating to one of the charities listed below that were close to Valerie's heart: Phil's Friends, Insight for Living Ministries, and Compassion International.