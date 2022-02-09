 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Valerie M. Hawes

May 17, 1961 - Feb. 5, 2022

PORTER, IN - Valerie M. Hawes, age 60, passed away on February 5, 2022. Born on May 17, 1961 in Valparaiso, IN to Judith M. (nee Huff) and the late Harold E. Hawes.

Valerie was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, 1979 graduate of Valparaiso High School, attended Ball State University and worked as a restaurant hostess.

Survived by mother, Judith M. Hawes; aunts: Bonnie Miller, Linda (Gary) Snyder and Trudy (Jim) Wallace.

Preceded in death by father, Harold E. Hawes.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul Church, 1855 W. Harrison Blvd., Valparaiso, IN.

Arrangements made by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, (219) 462-3125.

