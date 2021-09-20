Nov. 23, 1960 - Sept. 13, 2021

HAMMOND, IN - Valjean Felicia Michalak Pustek, age 60, of Hammond, IN passed away on Monday, September 13, 2021. Valjean was born November 23, 1960 in Hammond, IN.

Valjean was a loving wife, mother, and a wonderful Grammy to her sweetheart Mila. She loved traveling to Graceland, listening to Elvis, motorcycle rides, attending concerts, spending time with her family, and friends.

Valjean is survived by her husband, Steven D. Pustek; her sons: Steven R. Pustek (Julia) and Joseph Pustek; her father-in-law Steven C. Pustek; her granddaughter Mila Pustek; her sister-in-law Carol Rushston (Peter); her brother-in-law Andy Pustek (Kristie); several nieces and nephews, and her brother Johnny Michalak.

Valjean was preceded in death by her parents John and Verna Michalak; her sister and bother-in-law Larissa and Donald Nevroske; her aunt and uncle Barbara and William (Bill) Jones; and her mother-in-law Lillie Pustek.

A public visitation for Valjean will be held Tuesday, September 21, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 8178 Cline Avenue, Crown Point, IN 46307, immediately followed by a funeral service from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., and a burial at 2:00 p.m. at Chapel Lawn Memorial Garden.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ChapelLawnFunerals.com for the Pustek family.