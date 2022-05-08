 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Valjean Pustek

  • 0
Valjean Pustek

Nov. 23, 1960 - Sept. 13, 2021

IN LOVING MEMORY ON YOUR FIRST MOTHER'S DAY IN HEAVEN.

"We Love You To The Moon and Back!"

Your Husband, Dan; Son, Steve and Daughter-in-law, Julia; Son, Joe; Granddaughter, Mila and Families.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia intensifies attacks on Mariupol

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts