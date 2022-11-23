 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Valjean Pustek

Valjean Pustek

Nov. 23, 1960 - Sept. 13, 2021

IN LOVING MEMORY ON YOUR 2ND BIRTHDAY IN HEAVEN.

"We Love You To The Moon and Back!"

Your Husband, Dan; Son, Steve and Daughter-in-law, Julia, Granddaughter, Mila and Grandson, Little Stevie; Son, Joe and Families.

