CROWN POINT, IN - Valori M. Kolarczyk (nee Miller), age 52, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Tuesday, November 20, 2018.
There will never be another person like Valori. She was incredible in every way and the strongest person I know. Whoever knew her benefited from that relationship and was a better person for it. She was an inspiration to everyone she contacted. She was my best friend and brought a smile to my face every day. She will forever be in my soul. I know she received the ultimate reward in going to heaven, and she deserved nothing less. I will always love her with all my heart. - Larry
Valori is survived by her husband, Larry; two sisters: Jennifer Okun and Karen (Jeff) Haines; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great- nephews; sisters-in-law: Karen Ward and Diane Kolarczyk; brothers-in-law: Andy (Terri) Kolarczyk and Jerry (Jennifer) Kolarczyk; and parents: Monte and Phyllis Miller.
Friends may visit with the family on Monday, November 26, 2018 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN, from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Funeral Services will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday, November 27, 2018 at 10:00 AM with Fr. William Cieslak officiating. Interment to follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens in Schererville, IN.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Valori's memory to Humane Indiana Shelter and Clinic , 421 45th Ave., Munster, IN 46321. Sign Valori's online guestbook and view directions at
www.GeisenFuneralHome.com - (219) 663-2500