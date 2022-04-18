Sept. 25, 1956 - Mar. 27, 2022

PHOENIX, AZ - Valorie "Val" Joy Spurlock, 65, who was born and raised in The Region and spent the last several years living in Phoenix, Arizona, passed away March 27, 2022, surrounded by those she dearly loved.

Born in Gary, Indiana to Jack D. Spurlock and Carol F. (Smith) Spurlock, Val grew up in Highland, Indiana, and was a proud graduate of Highland High School Class of 1974. After graduation from Indiana University, Val moved to Phoenix, Arizona where she began a career as a graphic designer running her own small business. Val met and married her husband, Steven J. Browder in Phoenix, and the couple had a daughter, Elizabeth "Lizzie" C. Browder.

In the early 90's, Val joined the corporate world designing employee benefit packages and ultimately moved back to the region, settling in Munster, Indiana and working in downtown Chicago, while raising her daughter. In early 2000, Val found her passion teaching at schools around the region and did so for 13 years, spending much of that time teaching English and Journalism classes and supervising the high school yearbook at Morton High School in Hammond, Indiana.

Later, Val returned to Phoenix, where she enjoyed traveling with her family, and dining with new friends through her Phoenix Ladies Lunch Group. Val touched all those who met her with her kind, generous, loving spirit.

Val is survived by husband, Steven; daughter, Lizzie (Frank Li); and two sisters: Jacqueline (Mike) Stevens and Linda (Michael) Blaize.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Jack and Carol.

A celebration of life will be held in Munster, Indiana on Saturday, May 14, 2022.