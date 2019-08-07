MUNSTER, IN - Our precious little angel of 24 years, Vanessa Marie Newell, gained her wings and went to Heaven on Saturday, August 3, 2019. She is survived by her devoted parents, Randy and Lynette Newell; loving brothers, Spencer and Lucas Newell; faithful pet dog, Marley; dearest grandmother, Judy Butkovic; loving aunts and uncles, Sharon (Bill) Klahn, Karen Golden, and Rick (MaryAnn) Newell; and many cousins, neighbors, classmates, best friends, best buddies, camp counselors, teachers, therapists, respite workers, doctors and nurses. Although she left us way too soon, her love and spirit brought joy and happiness to all that were blessed to know her.
Vanessa was brought into this world on Monday, February 20, 1995. From that day on, she and those around her witnessed the world through her special perspective. Every day Vanessa was a beautiful ray of sunshine in a busy world. She had simple needs, constant love, a consistent schedule, and always shared her adventures via text to her family and friends. Vanessa was a role model to the education communities of Frank H. Hammond, Homan, Clark, Wilbur Wright Middle, and Munster High School, TAP, and Innovations In Learning.
Although we taught her to walk, read, and communicate, Vanessa was the greatest teacher of all. She taught us patience, laughter, love, and how to make good choices. She taught us to plan for a good day and be prepared for the worst. She was joyful and loved so much and was always full of passion. Among her favorite things were Barney the Dinosaur, trips to the library, Target and Meijer, texting and facetiming, camping with her friends; riding in the car, going to school and attending class; spending time with her family and friends and celebrating everyone's birthday as if it were her own.
Vanessa anticipated the month of October, when she would surprise everybody as the 'Hob Goblin', the anonymous, pre-Halloween door knocker who brought candy and laughter into the homes of Northwest Indiana. Vanessa cherished spending her summer months with her family at their Magician lake cottage where she loved going tubing and riding on the boat. As well as spending time at Camp Millhouse and Camp Sharing Meadows with her "very best friends in the whole wide world" Nicole and Abbey. Vanessa never let a memory fade, she collected tie-dyed t-shirts as souvenirs of her experiences.
Many of her favorite questions were: "What are you having for dinner?", "What will we buy at the store?", "Who will be there?", "What time is it on your phone?", "What are you doing tomorrow?" and the best of all, "What time is everyone going home?"
We were all so fortunate to have known her. So many lives were touched by her, and so many of you were escorted out of the house with dramatic flair by her. Our house and lives will be quiet and empty, but we look for signs that she's still among us. Please do not cry because she's gone but celebrate the joyful nature in which she lived.
Memorial Services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN with Father Dennis Blaney officiating. Interment will be private. Visitation will be on Saturday, at the funeral home, from 11:00 a.m. until the 4:00 p.m. Service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Vanessa's name to the SHARE Foundation Rolling Prairie, IN or Camp Millhouse South Bend, IN. www.kishfuneralhome.net
