Velma A. White-Cuff (nee Adams)

HESSVILLE, IN - Velma A. Cuff, age 87, of Hessville passed away at Crown Point Christian Village on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.

She is survived by her children: Debbie (John) Rock, Pam (Gary) Moore, Joyce (Rich) Spinks, Chuck (Diane) White, Jr.; ten grandchildren: ten great grandchildren: one brother, Dr. David Wray (Shirley) Adams: numerous nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Preceded in death by her parents, Ernest Lee and Flossie Mae Adams; husbands, Charles J. White, Sr. and L.D. Cuff, daughter, Betty Jean Perry; grandson, Charles J. (C.J.) White, III; nine siblings.

Velma was a longtime resident of Hessville, IN and Tennessee where she was born and enjoyed living part of her life. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. She loved attending church, singing, traveling,cooking, shopping and the casinos. She was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew her.

A Memorial Service will be held to celebrate her life at a later date in Tennessee. Memorials in her honor may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org/memorial or by calling (800) 873-6983. This is in honor of her late grandson, C.J.

For more information you may call BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME at (219)-844-1600, or www.bockenfunerals.com.