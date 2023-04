Funeral service for Velma will be Thursday, April 13, 2023, at 10:00 a.m., at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th St., Hobart, with Camille Matthias officiating. Visitation will take place on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at BURNS (HOBART) from 2:00 to 7:00 p.m. Interment at Chapel Lawn Cemetery, Schererville, IN.