VERA BROWN DICKINSON
IN LOVING MEMORY OF OUR MOTHER AND GRANDMOTHER ON HER 10TH ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN 7/20/2020
Dearest Mom and Grandma, We love you in a very special way! Things we feel most deeply are the hardest things to say. If we could have one lifetime wish, one dream that could come true, we would pray to God for another day with you!
...Love You Always....
Eric & Wanda Oldham and Jarrett & Erika Hardnett
