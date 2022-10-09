Feb . 4, 1929 - Sep. 7, 2022
MUNSTER, IN - Vera E. Paunicka, of Munster, passed away on September 7, 2022.
She was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband Frank; her daughters: Lisa Paunicka and Tracey (Greg) Russell; and her grandchildren: Dr. Michael Russell, Andrew Russell, and Claire Russell. A memorial mass and interment was held on October 4, 2022 at Cedar Grove Cemetery on the campus of the University of Notre Dame.
Memorial contributions made be made to the Alumnae Memorial Scholarship Fund, Saint Mary's College 110 LeMans Hall, Notre Dame, IN 46556 or to the donor's charity of choice.