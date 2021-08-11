Vera Elich

Aug. 27, 1932 — Aug. 3, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN — Vera Elich, age 88, of Crown Point, IN passed away peacefully in her home with family on August 3, 2021. Vera was born in Bitola Macedonia, August 27, 1932. Vera married the love of her life Tomislav Elich in 1954 and the family migrated to Gary, IN in 1959.

Vera was a seamstress and her first jobs in the US were: Joyce Sportswear in Gary, IN; Arthur Winer and Andersen Company where she retired after many dedicated years.

Vera enjoyed and cherished her family especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Tome and Vera had many friends and held their doors and hearts open for all. We will always remember the baking and cooking which was fantastic the joyous gatherings which were many and the memories which are eternal.