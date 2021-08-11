Vera Elich
Aug. 27, 1932 — Aug. 3, 2021
CROWN POINT, IN — Vera Elich, age 88, of Crown Point, IN passed away peacefully in her home with family on August 3, 2021. Vera was born in Bitola Macedonia, August 27, 1932. Vera married the love of her life Tomislav Elich in 1954 and the family migrated to Gary, IN in 1959.
Vera was a seamstress and her first jobs in the US were: Joyce Sportswear in Gary, IN; Arthur Winer and Andersen Company where she retired after many dedicated years.
Vera enjoyed and cherished her family especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Tome and Vera had many friends and held their doors and hearts open for all. We will always remember the baking and cooking which was fantastic the joyous gatherings which were many and the memories which are eternal.
Vera is survived by her two children: Kiki (Bob) Wahlman of Merrillville, IN, Tom (Sheila) Elich of Goshen, IN; five grandchildren: Angela (Justin) Marcinkewicz of Crown Point, IN, Cindy (Chas) Reilly of Lowell, IN, Rob (Melissa) Wahlman of Schererville, IN, Jacob and Liz Elich of New York, NY, Madison Elich of Indianapolis, IN; five great grandchildren: Addison and Mason Marcinkewicz, Charlotte and CaryReilly and Logan Wahlman. Her sister Nada (Nicko) Zdravko of Largo, FL, brother Peter (Bojanka) Petrov of Bitola, Macedonia, sister-in-law Radka Poscic of Rijeka, Croatia, sister-in-law Darinka Elich of Crown Point, IN; Nieces and nephews: Elizabeth Elich of Hickory, NC, Florence (Joseph) Mooso of Valparaiso, IN, Tony (Liz) Elich of Naperville, IL, Tyrone (Angie) Zdravko of Clearwater, FL, Sonja (Doug) Chamberlain of Toronto, ON, Lydia (John) Hartley of Brooklin, ON, Lili (Gordon) Blagojvich of Rijeka, Croats, Zvonce (Sanja) Poscic of Rijeka, Croatia; and many great nephews and nieces.
Vera was preceded in death by her beloved husband Tome Elich, mother Gurgja (Vasilina), father Terpe Petrov, brothers: Boris Petrov and Mendo Petrov, brother-in-law Vladimir Elich and brother-in-law Zvonko Poscic and mother in law Velika Elich.
Funeral Services will be held Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. SS Peter and Paul Macedonian Orthodox Cathedral, 9660 Broadway, Crown Point. Father Georgij Gligorov and Father Aleksandar Mitrov Officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. For further information please call Dave or Mileva at Calumet Park Funeral Chapel 219-736-5840.