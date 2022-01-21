MERRILLVILLE, IN - Vera L. Lobody, age 79, passed away on Thursday, January 13, 2022. Vera is survived by her children: Frank (Denise) Lobody, Michael (Wanda) Lobody, and Kimberly (Clayton) Morse: numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren and many others who will dearly miss her.

Preceded in death by her loving husband, George: sister, Marianne Charnetzky: brother-in-law, Barry Lobody; sister-in-law, Judith Stewart: fiance, Dalford "Doc" King.

Friends may meet with the family on Monday, January 24, 2022 from 3:00-7:00 PM at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL, 370 N. County Line Road, Hobart, IN. Interment at Calumet Park Cemetery on Wednesday, January 26, 2022. Please meet directly at the chapel at 12:30 PM to follow in procession.