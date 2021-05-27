EAST CHICAGO, IN - Vera Lewis, 78, of East Chicago, IN passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at Franciscan Health in Munster, IN. Funeral services will be held Friday, May 28, 2021 at 11:00 AM at DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME, 3831 Main Street East Chicago, IN. Visitation one hour prior to service. Rev. T. Brian Hill, officiating. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park in Hobart, IN.