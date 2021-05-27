EAST CHICAGO, IN - Vera Lewis, 78, of East Chicago, IN passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at Franciscan Health in Munster, IN. Funeral services will be held Friday, May 28, 2021 at 11:00 AM at DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME, 3831 Main Street East Chicago, IN. Visitation one hour prior to service. Rev. T. Brian Hill, officiating. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park in Hobart, IN.
Live streaming can be viewed via www.divinityfuneralhome.com and Divinity Funeral Home Facebook page and will begin promptly at 11:00 AM CST.
