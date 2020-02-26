CROWN POINT, IN - Vera M. Kipp (nee Rogutich), age 89, of Crown Point, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020.
Vera is survived by her husband, Reinhardt Kipp; children: Kevin (Shirlene) Kipp, Sandra (Tony) May, Craig (Lavonne) Kipp, Susan (Mark) Coram, Karen (Dean) Bennett and Brian (Jenny) Kipp; grandchildren: Dan and Paul Kipp, Chris (Cassidy) and Casey May, Sydney and Jillian Kipp, Robert and Ben (Lindsey) Coram, Kylie (Damon) Dawes, Matthew Bennett and Michael and Elena Kipp; great-grandchildren: Miles Coram, Molly May and Charlise May; brother, Rudolph Rogutich.
Vera was preceded in death by her parents: John and Veronica (nee Laginja) Rogutich; and brothers: Lawrence and Carl Rogutich.
Vera was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. For over 50 years Vera treasured a week-long family reunion at Staudemeyer's Resort at Lake Namakagon in Wisconsin. She traveled all over the world with her husband and loved ones. In her time, she laughed a lot, frequented the casinos, completed puzzles at the kitchen table and listened to Croatian music.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, 46307 from 10:30 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 12:30 PM with Pastor Wendell Thacker officiating. At rest, City of Crown Point Historic Maplewood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the National Cancer Society.
To view and/or sign Vera's online guestbook visit www.GeisenFuneralHome.com (219) 663-2500.