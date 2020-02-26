CROWN POINT, IN - Vera M. Kipp (nee Rogutich), age 89, of Crown Point, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020.

Vera is survived by her husband, Reinhardt Kipp; children: Kevin (Shirlene) Kipp, Sandra (Tony) May, Craig (Lavonne) Kipp, Susan (Mark) Coram, Karen (Dean) Bennett and Brian (Jenny) Kipp; grandchildren: Dan and Paul Kipp, Chris (Cassidy) and Casey May, Sydney and Jillian Kipp, Robert and Ben (Lindsey) Coram, Kylie (Damon) Dawes, Matthew Bennett and Michael and Elena Kipp; great-grandchildren: Miles Coram, Molly May and Charlise May; brother, Rudolph Rogutich.

Vera was preceded in death by her parents: John and Veronica (nee Laginja) Rogutich; and brothers: Lawrence and Carl Rogutich.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Vera was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. For over 50 years Vera treasured a week-long family reunion at Staudemeyer's Resort at Lake Namakagon in Wisconsin. She traveled all over the world with her husband and loved ones. In her time, she laughed a lot, frequented the casinos, completed puzzles at the kitchen table and listened to Croatian music.